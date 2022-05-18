Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Down 5.6%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.05 and last traded at $39.18. 11,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,641,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.51.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,437,561. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth $100,048,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,082,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,817,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,760,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,449,000 after acquiring an additional 665,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.