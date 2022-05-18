Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.42

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

Snap-on has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $16.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.99. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $257.98.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNA. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 163.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

