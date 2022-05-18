Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $19.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 67.84% from the stock’s previous close.

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap One currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

Get Snap One alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $858.96 million and a PE ratio of -24.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Snap One has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $273.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap One by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Snap One by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.