SnowSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $484,283.35 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $484,283.35 and $5,279.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

