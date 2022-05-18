Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.04

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.08, with a volume of 63698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.84.

Several research firms have commented on SQM. Loop Capital began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.01 and a 200-day moving average of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,360,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841,655 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,753,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,100,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,498,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,394,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

