SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $730.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.92 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.20-$0.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SWI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.18. The company had a trading volume of 340,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. SolarWinds has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $23.00.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 215.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 126,938 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds (Get Rating)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.