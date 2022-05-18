Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOTK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.79. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,826. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

