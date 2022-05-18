Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Short Interest Update

Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sono-Tek in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Sono-Tek by 12.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sono-Tek during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.
Sono-Tek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sono-Tek (SOTK)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.