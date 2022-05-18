Soros Fund Management LLC Purchases Shares of 100,000 Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLAM. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Slam in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,804,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,073,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after buying an additional 887,572 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Slam by 1,293.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 752,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 698,200 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,094,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Slam in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,901,000. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Slam stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,416. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. Slam Corp. has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $9.94.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

