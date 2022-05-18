Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,908 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of Southwest Airlines worth $39,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,328,000. Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock worth $55,752,000 after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUV opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

