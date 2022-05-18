S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203,227 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.28% of S&P Global worth $318,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In other S&P Global news, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total value of $1,068,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $5,914,500 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $330.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,956. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $418.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.20 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

