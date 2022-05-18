SparkPoint Fuel 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $430,583.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $92,263.58 and approximately $430,583.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SparkPoint Fuel alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,751.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00488988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00525400 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00034508 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,435.01 or 1.68308160 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.