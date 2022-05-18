SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Achieves $14,312.99

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $14,312.99 and approximately $3.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

SparksPay (SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,235,605 coins and its circulating supply is 10,988,094 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

