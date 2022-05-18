SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $94.22

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $94.22 and last traded at $94.26, with a volume of 27648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.92.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

