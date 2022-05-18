SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,760,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,914,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,174,000 after acquiring an additional 788,918 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,412,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,752 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,476,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,254,000 after acquiring an additional 407,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,340,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,351,000 after acquiring an additional 283,217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $38.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.86.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

