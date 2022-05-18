SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5,431.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,813 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Advisor Resource Council’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Advisor Resource Council owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $16,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,449 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 867.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,190,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,448 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,598,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,418 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,542,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,817,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,355,000 after purchasing an additional 619,443 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 376,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,073,816. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.