SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of MDY stock traded down $16.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.14. 1,005,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,051. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.27 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

