Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.08. 1,175,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,321. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.22. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.11%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

