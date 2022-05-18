Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 759,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

CXM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 421,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,692. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. Sprinklr has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,110,559 shares of company stock worth $16,338,913. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

