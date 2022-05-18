srnArt Gallery Price Down 12% Over Last Week (SACT)

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. srnArt Gallery has a total market capitalization of $68,499.08 and $59.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One srnArt Gallery coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,411.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.00605126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.92 or 0.00492000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,054.66 or 1.89528561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00033796 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00009008 BTC.

srnArt Gallery Profile

srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 coins. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art

Buying and Selling srnArt Gallery

