St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625.25 ($20.04).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($19.85) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,900 ($23.42) to GBX 1,750 ($21.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,767 ($21.78) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of STJ traded up GBX 13 ($0.16) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,255.50 ($15.48). 564,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,166. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,362.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,489.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.17%.

In other news, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($15.78), for a total value of £380,441.60 ($468,986.19). Also, insider Andrew Croft bought 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,464 ($18.05) per share, with a total value of £1,961.76 ($2,418.34).

