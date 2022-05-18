Stacks (STX) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Stacks (STX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Stacks has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001868 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $731.96 million and $11.41 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.46 or 0.00517953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,153.30 or 1.74891212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00112610 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,313,980,269 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

