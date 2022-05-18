STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Short Interest Up 25.7% in April

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 15th total of 3,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Columbia Asset Management raised its position in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on STAG. Raymond James reduced their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.45. 1,541,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

