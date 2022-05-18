Stellar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $174.48 Million (XLM)

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and $174.48 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,473.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.77 or 0.00622670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00495491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,653.18 or 1.89306892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00103907 BTC.

Stellar Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,814 coins and its circulating supply is 24,821,323,140 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

