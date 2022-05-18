Stellar (XLM) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last Week

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Stellar has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion and $189.19 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.50 or 0.00509116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52,889.02 or 1.74281673 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.35 or 0.00113200 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00009024 BTC.

About Stellar

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,814 coins and its circulating supply is 24,807,323,806 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

