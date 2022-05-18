Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

NYSEAMERICAN STXS opened at $1.90 on Friday. Stereotaxis has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 million, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Isaac bought 51,751 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $91,081.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,296,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,197.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 130,494 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 221,770 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 264,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 345.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

