Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Stericycle by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,780,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,768 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,345,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,140,000 after purchasing an additional 840,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,372,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,211,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 589,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in Stericycle by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,150,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,278,000 after purchasing an additional 347,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $47.37. The company had a trading volume of 426,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $44.04 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.39.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $664.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.61 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

