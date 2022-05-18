Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €24.44 ($25.46).

Shares of STVN stock opened at €15.26 ($15.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €17.32 and a 200-day moving average of €19.22. Stevanato Group has a 52-week low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 52-week high of €29.18 ($30.40).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11). The business had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

