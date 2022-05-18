StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,804.67.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Relx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Relx by 4.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Relx (Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.