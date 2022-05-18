StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Relx (NYSE:RELX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.90) to GBX 2,730 ($33.65) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,600 ($32.05) to GBX 2,650 ($32.67) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,804.67.
Shares of RELX opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $32.71.
About Relx (Get Rating)
RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.
