StockNews.com Upgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

MTCH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Match Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.89.

MTCH opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.88, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $113.36. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 1,767.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,661 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

