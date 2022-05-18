Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,172 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,514. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.51 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Dolby Laboratories (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.