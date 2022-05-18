Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,133,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 275,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $718.25.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $27.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $621.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $519.32 and a 12 month high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $679.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.31). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

