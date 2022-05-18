Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 437 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,991,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,346,357,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,956,000 after purchasing an additional 223,682 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HubSpot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,754,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $10.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,890. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $551.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.19 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $690.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.08.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

