Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,059,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 545,431 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,226,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,900,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,263. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.16 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

