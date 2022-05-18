Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,551 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.50.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded down $6.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.71. 5,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.79. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

