Stonegate Investment Group LLC Invests $413,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,138,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after buying an additional 12,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

QCOM stock traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.36. The stock had a trading volume of 116,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

