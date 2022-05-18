Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 7,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,890. Hibbett, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.44. The firm has a market cap of $573.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.89.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $383.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

