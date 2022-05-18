Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 55,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,468. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

