Stonegate Investment Group LLC Makes New $464,000 Investment in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,506,000 after purchasing an additional 20,319 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 609,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,569,000 after buying an additional 338,057 shares during the period. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,953. Sempra has a one year low of $119.56 and a one year high of $173.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.26. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $4,996,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.90.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

