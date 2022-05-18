Stonegate Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company had a trading volume of 42,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,739. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Wheels Up Experience

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

