Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $860.00 million-$900.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.19 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

SRI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. 1,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,616. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.21. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.81 million, a PE ratio of -111.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stoneridge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $4,270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,358,000 after acquiring an additional 18,590 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 32,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

