STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.20-$2.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE:STOR traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.16. STORE Capital has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after acquiring an additional 36,411 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

