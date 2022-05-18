Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NASDAQ STRS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.96. 46,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $355.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Stratus Properties has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Stratus Properties by 601.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 219.9% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 80,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.

