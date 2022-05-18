SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 8175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.
SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)
