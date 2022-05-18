SugarBud Craft Growers (CVE:SUGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.60

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. (CVE:SUGR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 8175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.47.

SugarBud Craft Growers Company Profile (CVE:SUGR)

SugarBud Craft Growers Corp. engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis extract, edible, and topical products through distributors and retailers, as well as to registered medical patients through CannMart.com. The company was formerly known as Relentless Resources Ltd.

