Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.00 and last traded at $20.17, with a volume of 27583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

