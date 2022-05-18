Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 34.0% from the April 15th total of 156,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,046.5 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SURVF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

SURVF stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16.

Listed on 9 December 2004, Suntec REIT holds properties in Suntec City, Singapore's largest integrated commercial development (including one of Singapore's largest shopping Mall), a 66.3% interest in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, a one-third interest in One Raffles Quay, a one-third interest in Marina Bay Financial Centre Towers 1 and 2 and the Marina Bay Link Mall, and a 30.0% interest in 9 Penang Road.

