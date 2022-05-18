Superior Plus Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Cormark has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Superior Plus to a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.05.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$12.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$681.67 million.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

