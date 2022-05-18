Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Surface Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Surface Oncology’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.62%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

SURF opened at $2.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $113.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.68. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 23.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 22.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 26.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

