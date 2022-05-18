Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.24

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.67 million and a PE ratio of -21.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.14.

Get Surgical Innovations Group alerts:

About Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgical Innovations Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgical Innovations Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.