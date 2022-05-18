S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 34.58% and a negative net margin of 23.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. S&W Seed updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SANW opened at $1.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. S&W Seed has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

SANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&W Seed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

