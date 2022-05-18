S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,100 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 391,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered S&W Seed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SANW traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,665. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in S&W Seed by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares in the last quarter.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

